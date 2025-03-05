Telangana: Harish Rao Slams Congress Over Sita Rama Project, Credits KCR’s Leadership

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao has strongly criticized the Congress party for its inconsistent stance on the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP).

Rao pointed out that while Congress leaders had previously opposed the project, filed legal cases against it, and questioned its feasibility, they are now attempting to claim credit for its success.

He accused the Congress of hypocrisy, highlighting how they are now posing for pictures in front of the Godavari waters gushing through the project, despite their past opposition.

BRS Vision vs. Congress Neglect

In a strongly worded statement, Harish Rao credited former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for his foresight in conceptualizing and executing the SRLIP, which has emerged as a lifeline for Telangana’s farmers.

He accused the Congress of failing to protect Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna River waters, which has led to Andhra Pradesh diverting tens of thousands of cusecs daily.

“The Congress governments never fought for Telangana’s water rights. Due to their incompetence, Andhra Pradesh has been freely diverting Krishna waters. The only viable solution was to lift water from the Godavari River, a vision that KCR had long foreseen. Despite obstacles created by both the BJP-led Central government and the Congress, he ensured that 90% of the project was completed before leaving office,” Harish Rao explained.

Congress’s Past Opposition to SRLIP

Harish Rao reminded the public that Congress leaders had initially dismissed the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project as a futile initiative. They had ridiculed its Detailed Project Report (DPR), opposed necessary environmental and financial clearances, and even declared that the project would fail to provide water to a single acre of land.

“But today, the same Congress leaders are cutting ribbons and inaugurating the project as if they made it possible. It is ironic that they are now claiming credit for the project they once tried to stall,” he remarked. Rao referenced the Congress government’s recent move to switch on three pump houses of the project on August 15, 2024, as a desperate attempt to capitalize on the benefits of the initiative.

Also Read | Telangana: Harish Rao Set to Launch 130 KM Padayatra Demanding Completion of Key Projects

Sita Rama Project: A Game-Changer for Telangana Farmers

Harish Rao emphasized that the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project is not just another infrastructure initiative—it is a permanent solution to the water scarcity plaguing Telangana’s agricultural sector.

Key benefits of SRLIP include:

Direct Irrigation : The project will provide water to 6.8 lakh acres of agricultural land.

: The project will provide water to of agricultural land. Indirect Benefits : An estimated 10 lakh acres will also benefit from improved water availability.

: An estimated will also benefit from improved water availability. Coverage Areas : The project will significantly benefit Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad districts .

: The project will significantly benefit . Water Source: The project lifts water from the Godavari River, ensuring consistent irrigation even in drought conditions.

Harish Rao contrasted this achievement with Congress’s failures during its six-decade rule in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He argued that despite ruling for over 60 years, the Congress failed to conceptualize and execute such visionary projects.

“In just 10 years, the BRS government has made this a reality. The Congress had ample time to develop Telangana, but they neglected it. Now, they are conveniently trying to take credit for what KCR envisioned and executed,” he said.

BRS Commitment to Telangana’s Farmers

Harish Rao asserted that for KCR and the BRS, politics was never about temporary gains but about long-term development for Telangana. He highlighted the massive contributions of irrigation projects like Sita Rama and Kaleshwaram in securing water for Telangana’s farmers.

“Kaleshwaram and Sita Rama will stand as proof of KCR’s unwavering commitment to Telangana’s farmers for generations to come. Unlike the Congress, we don’t play politics with development. Our priority has always been to ensure the welfare of Telangana’s people,” he affirmed.