Harish Rao Writes Open Letter to Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Misuse of 22A Prohibited Land List in Telangana

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Minister and BRS MLA T. Harish Rao has written an open letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging large-scale misuse of Section 22A of the Registration Act in Telangana and demanding action against those responsible.

Harish Rao alleged that thousands of privately owned properties in Hyderabad and surrounding districts have been included in the 22A prohibited properties list despite having approvals from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

He claimed that properties in prominent areas including Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, as well as parts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal and Sangareddy districts, were being subjected to harassment because of their inclusion in the prohibited list.

Allegations of 30% Commission

The BRS leader alleged that a “30 per cent collection racket” was operating in the Revenue Department. He claimed that middlemen were demanding commissions of up to 30 per cent from property owners seeking removal of their properties from the 22A prohibited list.

Harish Rao said the allegations were serious and called for an independent investigation into the matter.

He also demanded that Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who he alleged was facing serious allegations concerning the implementation of Section 22A, be immediately removed from the state Cabinet.

Demands Independent Probe

The former minister urged Rahul Gandhi to take note of the alleged irregularities and demanded that the Revanth Reddy government order an independent inquiry into the issue without delay.

Harish Rao said property owners who had been affected by the alleged misuse of the 22A provisions should be provided justice.

He asserted that the BRS would continue its campaign until the grievances of the affected property owners were addressed.

The allegations made by Harish Rao have not been independently established. The Telangana government and the concerned ministers’ response to the claims was not immediately available.