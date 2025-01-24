Haryana CM Pledges 2 Lakh Govt Jobs for Youths Based on Merit in 5 Years

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Friday that the state government will provide 2 lakh government jobs to youths based on merit over the next five years. The announcement was made during the golden jubilee celebrations of Indira Gandhi National College in Ladwa, Kurukshetra district.

Merit-Based Jobs for Youth

Highlighting the achievements of his administration, CM Saini said, “Over the past decade, our government has already provided 1.71 lakh government jobs to the youth. Additionally, we have implemented various schemes to support them in starting their own businesses.”

The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring transparency in job allocations, stating that the jobs were provided without any “parchi” or “kharchi” (corruption), and the same principles would apply to the upcoming recruitments.

Boosting Education and Skill Development

During the event, CM Saini announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh for Indira Gandhi National College and commended the institution for shaping students into skilled and responsible citizens over its 51-year journey.

He also highlighted the state’s progress in education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, implemented by the Narendra Modi government. Kurukshetra University has adopted the NEP, allowing students to pursue education from kindergarten to postgraduate levels under one roof.

To promote higher education, Haryana has established 79 new government colleges, including 32 exclusively for girls, ensuring that every area has a government college within a 20-km radius. Furthermore, 13 new universities have been set up across the state.

Support for Youth Development

The state has also taken initiatives to help youth pursue international opportunities by establishing a foreign cooperation department. Under this, 35,000 free passports have been issued directly in colleges to assist students in pursuing education and employment abroad.

Haryana’s youth have excelled globally not only in sports but also in various other fields, making the state proud, Saini added.

The Chief Minister concluded by saying that educational institutions like IGN College play a vital role in shaping Haryana’s future, ensuring the state continues on its path toward development and progress.