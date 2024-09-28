Hassan Nasrallah Martyred, Hezbollah Confirms

Beirut: Hezbollah has confirmed that its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli attack. According to a BBC report, Nasrallah was targeted in the attack that occurred yesterday.

A Hezbollah spokesperson stated that the organization’s fight against Israel will continue. In addition to Nasrallah, senior Hezbollah leader Ali Kurki and Nasrallah’s daughter, Zainab, were also killed in the Israeli assault. Abbas Neifurushin, a commander of the Quds Force in Syria-Lebanon, was also reported dead in this attack.

Israel carried out a bunker-buster missile attack in Beirut yesterday. Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly inside a bunker located beneath six buildings in Beirut, which housed Hezbollah’s headquarters, situated under residential structures.

In addition to the casualties from the Nasrallah attack, 11 members of the medical staff were killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.

Reports indicate that Israeli forces targeted civil defense centers and a medical clinic, resulting in the deaths of doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel, with an additional 10 injured. These attacks occurred in the areas of Tyre and Deir Siriani, close to the Israeli border, contributing to a rising death toll in Lebanon. Since Monday, the number of those killed in Israeli strikes has exceeded 700.

According to Arab media reports, Israel launched 10 airstrikes on Beirut, leading to the collapse of six major buildings into rubble.

These events highlight the escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, which are having severe repercussions for the Lebanese people. Hezbollah has reiterated its commitment to continue its struggle against Israel, with these recent attacks exemplifying the ongoing instability in the region.