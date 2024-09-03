Headmaster at Phalidomer Secondary School Suspended for Instructing Female Students to Drink Urine

Balrampur: The headmaster of Phalidomer Secondary School in Wadraf Nagar, located in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, Ram Krishna Tripathi, has been suspended by the administration for allegedly instructing female students to drink urine.

A probe has been ordered into the matter by the Block Education Officer.

Balrampur’s Collector, Remigius Ekka, expressed his outrage, calling the incident extremely shameful. He informed UNI on Tuesday that as soon as the matter was brought to their attention, immediate action was taken to suspend the headmaster, Ram Krishna Tripathi, and a formal inquiry was ordered.

According to reports, on Monday, albendazole tablets were being distributed to students at the school. However, there was no water available on the premises.

When the female students complained about the lack of water, Tripathi reportedly told them to drink urine instead. The students then took their complaint to the village head (Sarpanch).

After hearing the students’ grievances, the Sarpanch demanded action from the Block Education Officer.