Hyderabad

Heart Attack Claims Life of Man at Jackie Showroom in Hyderabad

Hyderabad - A tragic incident occurred at the Jackie Showroom near Pragathi Nagar in the KPHB police station area when a 37-year-old man, identified as Praveen Goud Kalal, collapsed while trying on clothes.

Fouzia Farhana2 October 2024 - 17:03
1 minute read
Witnesses reported that he suddenly suffered a heart attack and fell to the ground. Employees at the showroom quickly rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

This incident has raised concerns about the importance of health awareness and the need for immediate medical assistance in such emergencies. Colleagues and friends of the deceased expressed their shock and sadness at the untimely loss, reflecting on the unpredictability of life.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to ensure safety measures are in place for customers in public spaces.

