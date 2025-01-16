Heavy Rain Alert for Nine Tamil Nadu Districts: Detailed Weather Update

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a heavy rain alert for nine districts in Tamil Nadu on January 18 and January 19.

This forecast comes as part of an ongoing weather monitoring effort to prepare the state for potential impacts. Here’s everything you need to know:

Districts Likely to be Affected

The districts under the heavy rainfall warning include:

Thanjavur

Tiruvarur

Nagapattinam

Mayiladuthurai

Pudukottai

Ramanathapuram

Thoothukudi

Tirunelveli

Kanyakumari

Residents in these regions are advised to take necessary precautions, including avoiding waterlogged areas and staying updated with local weather advisories.

Advisory for Fishermen

The RMC has cautioned fishermen across Tamil Nadu to avoid venturing into the sea over the next two days. Squally weather conditions, accompanied by wind speeds ranging from 35-45 kmph and gusts reaching up to 55 kmph, are expected along the south Tamil Nadu coast, the Comorin area, and the adjoining Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen’s safety remains a top priority during this period.

Causes Behind the Predicted Rainfall

Meteorologists attribute the anticipated rainfall to:

Altered Wind Flow Patterns: Changes in wind direction over the sea are enhancing moisture levels. Moisture-Rich Conditions: Increased humidity over coastal regions is sustaining rainfall activity.

These conditions are also expected to bring light to moderate rain in several coastal districts, including Chennai.

Chennai Weather Outlook

The state capital, Chennai, and its suburbs have already experienced mild showers, with more light to moderate rain expected in the coming days. Maximum temperatures in Tamil Nadu are predicted to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius, ranging between 26°C and 32°C, from January 17 to January 23.

The northeast monsoon, which commenced on October 1, has yet to fully recede from Tamil Nadu. The state recorded a 14% surplus in rainfall during this season, registering 447 mm against a seasonal average of 393 mm.

Rainfall Highlights:

Chennai: 845 mm of rainfall, 16% above the average.

845 mm of rainfall, 16% above the average. Coimbatore: Significant surplus with a 47% increase compared to its average rainfall.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in pockets of coastal districts, further contributing to the above-average rainfall predicted until January 23.

Cyclone Fengal: A Recent Memory

The state is still recovering from the devastating impact of Cyclone Fengal, which struck between November 29 and December 1. The cyclone resulted in:

Fatalities: 12 lives lost.

12 lives lost. Agricultural Damage: 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural land inundated.

The Tamil Nadu government has officially declared Cyclone Fengal a severe natural disaster. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sought financial assistance from the Central government to aid recovery efforts. While Rs 944 crore has been sanctioned so far, the state is requesting an additional package exceeding Rs 6,000 crore for relief, rehabilitation, and infrastructure rebuilding.

Preparing for the Rain

Authorities urge residents to:

Stay updated with local weather forecasts.

Avoid unnecessary travel in affected districts.

Prepare for potential power outages and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

For real-time updates, follow the Regional Meteorological Centre’s official channels and heed warnings issued by local authorities.