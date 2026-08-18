Heavy rain likely in Chengalpattu, Villupuram districts; Chennai may receive evening showers

Chennai: Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts are likely to receive heavy rain on Tuesday as a weak atmospheric circulation persists over Tamil Nadu’s coastal areas, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai said.

In its latest weather bulletin, the department said the prevailing atmospheric conditions could trigger heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the two districts.

Moderate rainfall is also expected in districts along the Western Ghats and parts of the northern Tamil Nadu coast.

Rainfall activity is likely to intensify further on Wednesday, with heavy showers forecast in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Villupuram and the Nilgiris.

Light rain may continue over the northern coastal belt and the Western Ghats districts on Wednesday and Thursday, the bulletin said.

The forecast offers some relief to coastal areas experiencing humid and unsettled weather. However, the meteorological department has indicated that interior parts of the State may continue to experience above-normal temperatures despite the rainfall expected elsewhere.

Maximum temperatures in the northern interior districts of Tamil Nadu could remain up to four degrees Celsius above normal during the next four days.

The combination of higher temperatures and atmospheric moisture is also likely to result in uncomfortable weather conditions in several places.

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In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy through the day. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain may occur in a few parts of the city during the evening or night.

While widespread rainfall has not been forecast for the capital on Tuesday, conditions are expected to become more favourable for stronger showers on Wednesday.

The weather office has advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms, particularly in areas vulnerable to lightning and temporary waterlogging.

Motorists may face reduced visibility and slippery road conditions if intense spells occur during the evening rush hour.

The weak circulation over the coastal region is influencing local weather patterns and drawing moisture over northern and western parts of Tamil Nadu.

The intensity and distribution of rain, however, may vary considerably between locations. Authorities are expected to monitor low-lying neighbourhoods in Chennai and its neighbouring districts as the forecast includes the possibility of short, intense spells.

Residents have been advised to follow official weather updates, particularly before undertaking travel during periods of thunderstorm activity.