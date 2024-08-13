Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Rajasthan, schools shut in several districts

Jaipur: Schools were shut in several Rajasthan districts on Tuesday as heavy rainfall continued to batter parts of the state where 22 people died in rain-related incidents in two days.

A warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall is in place for Tuesday and Wednesday in the Bharatpur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Kota divisions. In some areas of eastern Rajasthan, moderate to heavy rain may occur on Thursday and Friday.

For Tuesday, a ‘red’ warning is in place for Baran, Bundi, Kota and Tonk districts and an ‘orange’ alert for Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur and Karauli.

The administration has declared holidays in schools in these districts.

In the 24 hours ended at 8:30 am on Tuesday, Mahua in Dausa recorded the highest rainfall at 163 mm, the Met centre in Jaipur said.

Nainwa in Bundi recorded 161 mm rainfall, Jaipur 152 mm and Madhorajpura in Jaipur 136 mm — all in the category of very heavy rain.

The continuous torrential rain during the past couple of days has caused waterlogging in several districts, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rescuing more than 100 people from affected areas.

Continuous heavy rain has led to flood-like conditions in Karauli district and nearby areas where overflowing dams and rivers have disrupted daily life.

At least 22 people have died in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan since August 11.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted a field inspection in Jaipur on Monday and issued necessary directions to officials.

Amid the flood-like situation in some areas of eastern Rajasthan, BJP MLA Kirodi Meena conducted a field visit in Dausa.

Meena shared photos of his field visit and meeting with officials on social media.

“Held a review meeting to deal with the current situation after heavy rainfall and discussions were held with all the subdivision-level officers in the Mahwa Panchayat Samiti auditorium and directions were given to take necessary steps to help the affected people. All possible help will be provided to the affected people,” Meena said in a post on X.