Heavy Rainfall Expected in Telangana Over the Next 3 Days

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Telangana, forecasting heavy rainfall across the state over the next three days. The alert is in effect from September 23 to 25, with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds in several districts, including Hyderabad.

The weather department has predicted cloudy skies for Hyderabad, with light to moderate rain or drizzle expected through Wednesday. A yellow alert was also issued in the city on Tuesday, warning residents to stay cautious as severe weather conditions cannot be ruled out.

On Sunday, several parts of Hyderabad and other districts experienced heavy rainfall, with Yadadri Bhuvanagiri recording the highest rainfall at 103.3 mm.

Telangana has already seen significant rainfall this season due to the retreating southwest monsoon, with a total of 919 mm rainfall recorded across the state, 31% higher than the average of 703 mm.

Hyderabad has also witnessed above-average monsoon activity, with 780.4 mm rainfall recorded, 36% higher than the usual 575.5 mm. Nampally, in particular, saw a 61% increase in rainfall, receiving 920.6 mm compared to the normal 570.8 mm.

With more rain expected, the Meteorological Department is closely monitoring the situation and advises residents to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions during heavy rainfall.