Heavy Rains in Tamil Nadu Due to Cyclone Fengal: Vehicles Stranded, Floods Disrupt Travel

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is witnessing intense rainfall across the state due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal, causing widespread disruptions, including flooded roads and stranded vehicles.

The cyclone has brought heavy rains to various districts, severely affecting daily life and transportation.

Cyclone Fengal Brings Torrential Rains to Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Dharmapuri, as Cyclone Fengal continues to unleash powerful rainfall. The cyclone’s effects are causing significant challenges, with flash floods reported in many areas, and roads submerged under rising water levels.

Roads Blocked and Vehicles Swept Away by Flood Waters

Heavy rainfall has led to severe waterlogging on Tamil Nadu’s major roads, paralyzing traffic movement. Several vehicles, including cars and buses, have been swept away or trapped due to the rising floodwaters. In areas like Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Puducherry, where rainfall has been the most intense, roads have turned into rivers, making travel nearly impossible. Motorists and commuters have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel.

Local authorities are working to clear the roads, but the rising water levels are hampering rescue and relief efforts. Reports suggest that buses and private vehicles are being displaced by the force of the flowing water, exacerbating the already dire situation.

Disruptions in Transportation and Communication

The effects of Cyclone Fengal are not just limited to road transport; air and rail services have also been impacted in some regions of Tamil Nadu. Delays and cancellations are expected in both flights and trains due to the storm’s intensity. Communication lines have also been interrupted in several areas, making it difficult to coordinate rescue operations effectively.

In some of the affected areas, entire neighborhoods are facing power outages, with officials scrambling to restore electricity. The state government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in regions severely affected by the cyclone and floods.

IMD Weather Alerts: What to Expect in Tamil Nadu

The IMD has issued an orange alert for areas like Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Puducherry, forecasting very heavy rainfall ranging from 11 to 20 cm. Yellow alerts have been raised for districts such as Dharmapuri and Cuddalore, warning of heavy rains between 6 and 11 cm.

The cyclone’s impact is expected to continue for the next couple of days, and rainfall is forecasted to gradually reduce from December 4 onwards. However, officials have cautioned that some areas could still face flash floods and landslides, especially in regions with steep terrain.

Precautionary Measures and Safety Guidelines

With the heavy rainfall continuing to lash the state, residents and travelers are urged to take safety precautions:

Avoid Travel: Stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. Avoid driving in flooded areas or on roads with poor visibility. Stay Updated: Monitor weather updates and follow local authorities’ instructions for any evacuation orders. Emergency Preparedness: Ensure that emergency supplies, such as flashlights, batteries, bottled water, and non-perishable food, are available in case of power outages. Flood Safety: Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters. Even shallow water can pose a serious risk to life and property.

Impact on Local Communities

The floodwaters have submerged agricultural fields, particularly in Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai, where large stretches of crops have been destroyed. Farmers are facing considerable losses due to the relentless downpour, and many are now calling for urgent relief measures.

In addition to flooding, the high winds associated with Cyclone Fengal have caused damage to homes, especially in coastal areas. Local authorities are deploying rescue teams to assist affected communities and provide essential services.

Looking Ahead: Tamil Nadu’s Response to Cyclone Fengal

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a series of advisories to help the public navigate the ongoing weather crisis. Rescue teams have been mobilized, and flood relief operations are ongoing in the worst-hit regions. Authorities are focusing on evacuating stranded people, clearing roads, and providing aid to flood-affected areas.

The Cyclone Fengal is expected to weaken after December 3, but the state will continue to face significant challenges due to the extensive damage already caused.

Conclusion

Tamil Nadu is currently grappling with the effects of Cyclone Fengal, which has brought heavy rainfall, floods, and severe transportation disruptions across the state. While relief efforts are underway, residents are urged to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to stay safe. As the cyclone weakens in the coming days, the focus will shift to recovery and rebuilding efforts in the affected districts.