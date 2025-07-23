Heavy Rains in Telangana Causes Floods in Mulugu, Seethakka Inspects Damage

Mulugu (Telangana): Heavy Rains in Telangana Causes Floods: Telangana Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Women, and Child Welfare Minister Dr. Danasari Anasuya Seethakka conducted a field inspection of flood-affected areas in Mulugu district, leveraging past experiences to address monsoon-related challenges.

Amidst heavy rains, particularly in Mulugu, the minister assessed the ground situation at the Jalagalancha-Gundla Vagu ravines along the Pasara-Tadwai road.

During her visit, Minister Seethakka urged residents in low-lying areas to remain cautious and follow official advisories closely. She directed the Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts to remain on high alert, ensuring timely communication to the public.

The minister also instructed officials to identify and relocate residents from dilapidated houses to safer locations promptly.

To provide real-time assistance, the Mulugu Collectorate has activated a toll-free helpline. Minister Seethakka appealed to citizens to utilize the helpline for emergencies or queries. Additionally, she advised farmers to exercise caution around fallen power lines to avoid electrocution and urged fishermen to stay away from overflowing streams and canals.

District Library Chairman Banoth Ravichander, Market Committee Chairman Rega Kalyani, and Congress leaders accompanied the minister during the inspection.