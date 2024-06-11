Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad, IMD Issues Warning Till 9 PM

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad, capital of Telangana State is currently experiencing torrential rains, with several areas across the city heavily impacted.

Besides, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that heavy rains are likely to continue for two more hours till 9.00 p.m. along with thunder and lightning.

As for now, major localities such as Kapra, Dammaiguda, ECIL, Neredmet, LB Nagar, Uppal, Kompally, Jeedimetla, Dundigal, Jagadgirigutta, Kukatpally, Patancheru, Gachibowli, Hi-Tech City, Nizampet, Miyapur, Begumpet, Musheerabad, Osmania University, Tarnaka, Saroornagar are experiencing heavy rainfall.

It has been observed that there is going to be light- moderate showers at few places over Secunderabad, Abids, Khairatabad, Kukatpally and its neighborhood might experience this too; similarly moderate rain may take place around Qutbullapur, Alwal, Cantonment, Malkajgiri within next two hours.

This has led to traffic disruptions due to water logging on several roads thereby paralyzing movement within some parts hence motorist must be extra cautious while driving through flooded streets even as they grapple with snarl-ups caused by jams in different locations of this nature which makes it even more difficult for people trying get home or work places during such heavy rains therefore city authorities advice residents not take any unnecessary travel.

City officials say stay indoors and keep watching weather updates frequently as heavy rains approach their area they should be ready follow orders given by these administrators who are close them so that nothing bad happens we all know prevention is better than cure.

The continuous heavy rain is due to dark clouds covering Hyderabad’s sky, thus bringing about non-stop and strong rains. As per IMD’s prediction, this situation is expected to last longer and people should be cautious.

This type of climate is a reminder of being ready and careful during heavy rains like this. Therefore the municipality has put in place all measures possible including keeping the emergency services at their maximum operation readiness so as to respond promptly to any calamity that might come as a result of such severe weather conditions.