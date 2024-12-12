Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu: Schools Shut Across Several Districts

Chennai: Widespread rains have been battering Tamil Nadu, leading to the closure of schools in multiple districts.

Torrential overnight showers drenched Chennai and neighboring areas, creating significant disruptions across the region.

Districts Affected by Heavy Rains

The rains have impacted several districts, including:

Chennai

Tiruvallur

Chengelpet

Kancheepuram

Villupuram

Ramanathapuram

Thanjavur

Mayiladuthurai

Cuddalore

Many areas in the Cauvery delta region have also experienced heavy downpours, causing authorities to take preventive measures to ensure public safety.

School Closures Announced

In response to the relentless rain, local authorities declared a one-day holiday for schools in the affected districts. This decision aims to protect students and staff from the challenges posed by waterlogging, disrupted transportation, and potential safety hazards.

Weather Forecast and Advisory

The regional weather office has predicted continued rainfall in several districts, including:

Chennai

Tiruvallur

Chengelpet

Kancheepuram

Villupuram

Kallakurichi

Tiruvarur

Thanjavur

In addition to Tamil Nadu, the neighboring Union Territory of Puducherry is also expected to experience significant rainfall.

Impacts of the Rainfall

Waterlogging : Several low-lying areas have reported severe water accumulation, disrupting daily life.

: Several low-lying areas have reported severe water accumulation, disrupting daily life. Transportation Issues : Traffic congestion and delays have been observed in urban areas due to waterlogged roads.

: Traffic congestion and delays have been observed in urban areas due to waterlogged roads. Agricultural Concerns: The rain’s impact on the agricultural sector, particularly in the Cauvery delta, is under close observation.

Precautionary Measures

Authorities have urged residents in affected areas to:

Avoid unnecessary travel.

Stay updated with weather advisories.

Ensure safety near water bodies and avoid flooded areas.

Keep emergency contact numbers handy.

Government Response

State officials are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with disaster management teams to address any emergencies. Relief measures, including pumping out water from flooded areas, have been initiated to minimize disruptions.

Conclusion

The current spell of rain underscores the importance of preparedness during the monsoon season. Residents are advised to stay alert, adhere to safety guidelines, and follow updates from official channels.

