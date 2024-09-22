Heavy Rains Lash Telangana: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, More Showers,Thunderstorms Expected in Hyderabad for Next Three Days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy rains and severe weather conditions across several districts of Telangana over the next three days, from September 23 to 25. The forecast predicts not only heavy rainfall but also thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls across the region.

Yellow Alert for Hyderabad and Surrounding Areas

Hyderabad is expected to witness cloudy skies and moderate rains or thundershowers during this period, with the heaviest downpours anticipated on Tuesday. The IMD has advised caution due to the possibility of flash flooding in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions in urban zones.

Monsoon Rainfall Above Average

During this year’s Southwest monsoon, Telangana has already recorded 919 mm of rainfall—31 percent above the seasonal average of 703.6 mm. Hyderabad, in particular, has seen a 36 percent increase in rainfall, with the city receiving 780.4 mm compared to the normal 575.5 mm. The Nampally area recorded one of the highest deviations, with 920.6 mm of rain, a 61 percent rise from the typical 570.8 mm.

Significant Rainfall and Disruptions

On September 22, the highest rainfall in Telangana was recorded in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district at 103.3 mm, while Hyderabad’s Golconda area saw a substantial downpour of 91.3 mm. After 5 pm, heavy rains lashed districts such as Yadadri, Bhongir, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, and Siddipet, which moved eastward, hitting Hyderabad with intense showers from 6:30 pm and continuing until 8:30 pm.

The rains caused traffic congestion and waterlogging in key parts of Hyderabad, further intensifying the disruption in the city.

With the IMD’s forecast of continuing rains for the next three days, the total rainfall for Telangana during this monsoon season is expected to rise even further. Citizens are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions.