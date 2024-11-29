Andhra Pradesh

Heavy to very heavy rain likely in South Coastal AP, Rayalaseema in next 48 hours: Met

Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next 48 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

Uma Devi29 November 2024 - 17:09
Heavy to very heavy rain likely in South Coastal AP, Rayalaseema in next 48 hours: Met
Heavy to very heavy rain likely in South Coastal AP, Rayalaseema in next 48 hours: Met

Amaravati: Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next 48 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that heavy rain is likely to occur in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on December 1.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next 48 hours.

Also Read: Hrithik, NTR Jr. to have a 15-day climax shoot for ‘War 2’ in Mumbai

Squally wind speed reaching 30-40 Kmph gusting 50 Kmph is likely to prevail in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the same period.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places or at a few places or at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

Dry weather prevailed in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and rainfall occurred at one or two places in Rayalaseema, the report added.

Tags
Uma Devi29 November 2024 - 17:09

Related Articles

AP Employees' Association President Venkataram Reddy Arrested for Illegal Party

AP Employees’ Association President Venkataram Reddy Arrested for Illegal Party

29 November 2024 - 10:37
Andhra Woman Dies After Wrong Blood Transfusion: A Tragic Case of Medical Negligence

Andhra Woman Dies After Wrong Blood Transfusion: A Tragic Case of Medical Negligence

28 November 2024 - 14:23
TDP Makes U-Turn on EVMs, from 'Not Tamper Proof' to 'Proven Tamper Proof', Calls it ‘Evolution’

TDP Makes U-Turn on EVMs, from ‘Not Tamper Proof’ to ‘Proven Tamper Proof’, Calls it ‘Evolution’

27 November 2024 - 18:38
Pawan Kalyan demands Andhra Forest Department be made nodal agency for sale, export of Red Sanders

Pawan Kalyan demands Andhra Forest Department be made nodal agency for sale, export of Red Sanders

27 November 2024 - 14:31
Back to top button