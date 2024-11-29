Heavy to very heavy rain likely in South Coastal AP, Rayalaseema in next 48 hours: Met

Amaravati: Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next 48 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that heavy rain is likely to occur in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on December 1.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next 48 hours.

Squally wind speed reaching 30-40 Kmph gusting 50 Kmph is likely to prevail in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the same period.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places or at a few places or at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

Dry weather prevailed in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and rainfall occurred at one or two places in Rayalaseema, the report added.