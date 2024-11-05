Hyderabad

Heightened Security in Shamshabad After Temple Idol Desecration Sparks Protests

The incident has ignited outrage among the local Hindu community, with various Hindu organizations and residents gathering in protest to demand swift action against those responsible.

Fouzia Farhana5 November 2024 - 15:30
Hyderabad: Security measures have been intensified in Shamshabad after idols in a temple located in the Airport Colony were found desecrated on Tuesday.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Tensions High in Shamshabad After Temple Vandalism Incident

Protesters voiced frustration, alleging that authorities often attribute such incidents to individuals with mental health issues. “Every time this happens, we’re told it’s the work of someone who is mentally unstable,” stated one protester, calling for a thorough investigation.

In response to the incident, Hindu organizations have announced a bandh in Shamshabad municipality on Wednesday, urging locals to join the demonstration and press for stronger protections for religious sites.

