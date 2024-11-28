Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM today, top INDIA bloc leaders invited

Ranchi: Hemant Soren is all set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the fourth time today. The highly anticipated ceremony will not only mark Soren’s return to office but also serve as a platform to showcase the solidarity of the INDIA bloc, with several top leaders from across the alliance expected to attend.

A Star-Studded Guest List

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Ranchi’s iconic Morabadi Ground, which has been transformed into a grand venue for the event. Key figures from the INDIA bloc, as well as prominent leaders from other political parties, have been invited to the event. The official guest list includes:

Mallikarjun Kharge , Congress President

, Congress President Rahul Gandhi , Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Sharad Pawar , NCP President

, NCP President Mamata Banerjee , West Bengal Chief Minister

, West Bengal Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal , AAP Convener

, AAP Convener Akhilesh Yadav , Samajwadi Party President

, Samajwadi Party President Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu , Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister

, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Dipankar Bhattacharya , CPI-ML General Secretary

, CPI-ML General Secretary Uddhav Thackeray , Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader

, Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Mehbooba Mufti , Former J&K CM

, Former J&K CM Udhayanidhi Stalin , Tamil Nadu Deputy CM

, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar , Karnataka Deputy CM

, Karnataka Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav , Leader of Opposition in Bihar

, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Manish Sisodia , Former Delhi Deputy CM

, Former Delhi Deputy CM Pappu Yadav , Bihar MP

, Bihar MP Sanjay Singh, AAP Rajya Sabha Member

Interestingly, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, a leader of the NDA constituent National People’s Party, is also expected to attend, adding a unique dimension to the event.

Soren personally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to New Delhi, further emphasizing the significance of the ceremony on a national scale.

Significance of the Oath-Taking Ceremony

This event is being positioned as a show of strength for the INDIA bloc, a coalition formed to counter the NDA in upcoming elections. Leaders from across the political spectrum are expected to use this platform to project unity and readiness for electoral challenges.

Grand Preparations Underway

Extensive arrangements have been made to accommodate the massive crowd expected to gather. Over 50,000 people from across the state are anticipated to attend the event. The venue has been adorned with vibrant decorations, and security measures have been tightened to ensure a smooth event. State Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari conducted a review of the preparations on Wednesday, ensuring seamless coordination between various departments.

A Tribute to Ancestors

Ahead of the ceremony, Hemant Soren, along with his wife Kalpana Soren, visited their ancestral village, Nemra, in Ramgarh district. They paid homage to Soren’s grandfather, Sobaran Soren, on his martyrdom day. The couple garlanded Sobaran Soren’s statue at Lukaiyatand, where the Chief Minister reflected on the historical struggles of Jharkhand’s people against exploitation.

Political Context

In addition to Soren taking the oath as Chief Minister, one minister each from the Congress and the RJD is expected to be sworn in during the event. This coalition move reflects the collaborative governance model Soren aims to uphold.

What’s Next for Jharkhand?

Hemant Soren’s fourth term comes at a crucial time for the state. With pressing challenges such as unemployment, tribal rights, and economic development, the Chief Minister is expected to focus on delivering results while solidifying the INDIA bloc’s vision for a united opposition.

Conclusion

Hemant Soren’s swearing-in ceremony is not just a political event but a demonstration of the INDIA bloc’s growing momentum. As top leaders gather in Ranchi, the event will set the tone for upcoming political campaigns and reinforce the coalition’s resolve to challenge the NDA’s dominance.

Stay tuned for live updates and in-depth coverage of this landmark event.