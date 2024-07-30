Hezbollah member killed in Israeli airstrike on Lebanese village

Beirut: A Hezbollah member was killed on Tuesday at dawn in an Israel airstrike on the village of Bayt Lif in the central part of the border area in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources said.

The military sources, who spoke anonymously, said that Israel launched an air-to-ground missile on a house in Bayt Lif, killing the Hezbollah member Hassan Hussein Malek.

Israeli drones and warplanes carried out three raids at dawn on three border towns and villages in southern Lebanon, while Israeli artillery targeted six towns and villages with about 25 shells.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on Oct. 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

Recently, Israel has been threatening to launch a military operation against Hezbollah after a rocket fell in the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights on Saturday, killing 12 people and wounding several others.