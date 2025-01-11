Hidden Treasure in Pakistan’s Indus River: Tonnes of Gold worth Rs 600 Billion Discovered – A Game-Changer for the Country?

Massive gold deposits worth Rs 600 billion have been discovered in Pakistan’s Indus River. Can this hidden treasure provide a lasting solution to the country’s ongoing economic crisis and boost its financial stability?

New Delhi: Pakistan has made a significant discovery of gold reserves in the Indus River, specifically in the Attock district of Punjab province. According to the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP), approximately 32.6 metric tonnes of gold have been identified in the area, valued at around 600 billion Pakistani rupees. This discovery has sparked excitement in the country, which is currently facing severe economic challenges.

The Discovery Comes Amidst China’s Gold Treasure Find

This discovery in Pakistan follows closely on the heels of China’s revelation of a massive gold find worth Rs 7 lakh crore. In Pingjiang County, located in China’s northeastern province, about 1,000 metric tonnes (or 1,100 US tonnes) of high-quality gold ore were discovered. This gold deposit, estimated at 600 billion yuan (Rs 6,91,473 crore), has the potential to become the largest gold reserve in history.

Economic Potential for Pakistan

For Pakistan, the timing of this discovery is crucial. With the country grappling with economic instability, the successful extraction of these gold reserves could provide a significant economic boost. It has the potential to generate revenue, create employment opportunities, and provide much-needed relief to the national economy.

Government’s Efforts to Regulate Mining Activities

Punjab’s mining minister, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, announced the discovery following extensive geological investigations. The government is now working on plans to regulate the extraction process. Due to the surge in illegal mining activities in the region, the government has imposed several measures to curb unauthorized operations.

The gold reserves are located along a 32-kilometer stretch in the Attock area. Additional deposits have been identified in other regions of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, including the Peshawar basin and Mardan. These findings are part of an ongoing effort to map Pakistan’s mineral resources more effectively.

Challenges in Regulating the Mining Process

While the government is keen on extracting these resources responsibly, the extraction process is not without challenges. Illegal mining has been rampant, and in response, the government imposed a ban under Section 144 in 2022. However, bureaucratic delays and disagreements among provincial officials continue to hinder the timely and efficient extraction of the gold reserves.

The Origins of Gold in the Indus River

The gold deposits in the Indus River originate from the Himalayan mountains. Millions of years ago, tectonic activity led to the deposition of various minerals, including gold, into the river. As the river flows through Pakistan, it carries small gold particles, which eventually settle in placer deposits along its banks. These deposits are especially accessible during the winter months when water levels are lower.

A Step Towards Responsible Extraction

The Pakistani government is determined to regulate mining activities to prevent illegal extraction and ensure the responsible use of the gold reserves. While this presents a significant opportunity for the country, the need for a carefully managed and transparent approach is crucial to maximize the potential benefits while avoiding the pitfalls of uncontrolled mining.

This discovery of gold reserves in the Indus River could prove to be a game-changer for Pakistan’s economy, provided the government can overcome the hurdles related to illegal mining and ensure a responsible and sustainable extraction process.