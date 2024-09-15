High Court Expresses Surprise Over Cheating Case for Missing Vehicle Number Plate

Hyderabad: In a surprising development, the Telangana High Court expressed astonishment at the actions of the Charminar police, who had filed a cheating case against a person for driving a vehicle without a number plate.

The vehicle owner approached the High Court, claiming that the police had wrongly charged him under inappropriate sections and sought the dismissal of the case.

During the hearing, the High Court questioned the rationale behind filing a cheating case against the vehicle owner. The court expressed its displeasure, stating that such actions were excessive.

The court emphasized that if someone is caught driving a vehicle without a number plate, the police should impose a fine or file a case as per the relevant traffic rules, but charging the person with cheating was unwarranted. Consequently, the High Court dismissed the sections filed by the police against the vehicle owner.

This ruling clarifies that the violation of driving without a number plate should be handled through proper traffic penalties, not criminal charges like cheating.