High Court Hearing on Hydra Demolition: Commissioner Rangnath Faces Court’s Wrath

Hyderabad: The High Court held a hearing on Monday regarding the demolition conducted by Hydra, where Commissioner Rangnath appeared to clarify his position. During the session, the court expressed its anger towards Rangnath, questioning how the demolition of an under-construction building was authorized.

The court raised concerns over whether a building could be demolished without following proper legal procedures, noting that Hydra’s recent demolition in Aminpur violated legal requirements.

Rangnath was accompanied by the Aminpur Tehsildar, who provided details about the matter, stating that he had not been informed in advance about Hydra’s actions, which contravened legal norms.

The court emphasized the necessity of obtaining legal permission before demolishing any building, directing the Hydra Commissioner to take appropriate measures to prevent similar situations in the future.

This hearing has raised questions regarding Hydra’s internal processes and violations of legal regulations. The court clarified that if a building poses a risk, the proper legal procedure must be followed for its demolition.

The case will continue to be investigated further to determine whether Hydra adhered to legal regulations. The High Court also announced the next hearing date to obtain additional clarifications.