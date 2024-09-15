High Court Orders Ignored: Ganesh Idol Immersion Proceeds at Tank Bund Despite Obstacles; Government Faces Threats

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee has expressed severe discontent with the government due to inadequate arrangements for Ganesh idol immersion at Tank Bund. Committee leaders allege that police have placed barriers, flexes, and barricades in a manner that suggests Tank Bund is being used for purposes other than the religious celebration or Ganesh immersion.

According to the committee, Ganesh immersion is a significant Hindu festival, and the government’s failure to make proper arrangements is condemnable. The leaders claim that the obstacles set up by the police are not only disrupting the immersion process but also hurting the sentiments of devotees.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee has given the government until noon to improve the immersion arrangements. They have warned that if the government does not take timely action, they will stage protests across the city. The leaders threatened that if their demands are ignored, the protests will be so intense that Hyderabad could come to a standstill.

The committee has also appealed to the public to participate actively in the protests to underscore the importance of adequate arrangements for the Ganesh immersion festival, emphasizing that the festival cannot be celebrated properly without proper arrangements.