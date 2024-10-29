High Court Orders Raj Pakala to Appear in Janwada Farmhouse Case Investigation within Two Days

Hyderabad: The investigation into the Janwada farmhouse raid case took another turn with the High Court giving Raj Pakala two days to appear before the police.

Vijay Madduri who tested positive for cocaine said the police made baseless allegations against him and that he has not given any of the statements which were mentioned in the FIR copy. The High Court ordered Raj Pakala to appear before the police within two days.

It said that action would be taken if evidence was found during the investigation. The High Court asked the police to proceed as per regulations. It is known that Raj Pakala approached the High Court after the police issued notices to him in his petition, he said the police are trying to implicate him in the case and asked the HC to issue an order not to arrest him.

Mayur Reddy, the lawyer who appeared for Raj Pakala said that his client had organised a party at home and that the police came and attacked him. Mayur told the High Court that an employee working in Raj Pakala’s company tested positive for drugs and that Raj Pakala was also named as an accused because of that.

He told the court that the case was filed due to political malice and that the police issued a notice to Raj Pakala at 9.30 am on Monday. AAG Imran Khan appeared for the police. He told the High Court that they had not said anywhere that an arrest would be made and that no one has been arrested so far in the case.

They said that illegal foreign liquor was found in the farmhouse and a person named Vijay Madduri tested positive for drugs. He said that there was no political angle in the case and that notices as per Section 41A were issued as per rules