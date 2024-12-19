High Court Shocks Revanth Government: Illegal Seizure of Mobile Phones Checked!

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has dealt a significant blow to the Revanth Reddy-led government, curbing the arbitrary actions of the police regarding mobile phone confiscation. In a landmark judgment, the court ruled that law enforcement officials cannot seize mobile phones without adhering to proper legal procedures.

Key Highlights of the Judgment

No Procedure, No Seizure: Police officials must follow due legal processes before taking possession of anyone’s mobile phone.

Police officials must follow due legal processes before taking possession of anyone’s mobile phone. Citizens’ Rights: If police demand your phone without a valid warrant, you have the legal right to refuse.

This judgment comes in the wake of increasing allegations against the Telangana government for targeting opposition leaders and party workers through politically motivated cases.

Illegal Arrests and Phone Seizures

Opposition leaders, particularly from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), have accused the Revanth government of misusing police powers for vendetta politics. Several instances of unlawful arrests and confiscations of mobile phones have surfaced, raising concerns about the government’s intent.

In one recent case, Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was arrested under dubious charges. During the arrest, police allegedly forced him to hand over his mobile phone without following proper procedures.

High Court’s Ruling on Kaushik Reddy’s Petition

Kaushik Reddy filed a petition challenging the illegal seizure of his phone. The High Court, in its judgment, pointed out:

The confiscation of Kaushik Reddy’s phone was irrelevant to the case. The police failed to comply with Section 105 of the BNSS (The BNS Security Act). Ordered the immediate return of the mobile phone to Kaushik Reddy.

Following the court’s order, the police returned the confiscated device today.

Also Read | Telangana School Timings Change as Cold Wave Intensifies?

Impact of the Judgment

This ruling sets a precedent, ensuring that police officials cannot misuse their authority to confiscate personal devices unlawfully. It is also a wake-up call for citizens to know their rights and demand due process in any legal proceedings.

The High Court’s intervention is expected to bring some respite to those who have been at the receiving end of alleged political vendettas by the Revanth government.

Stay updated for more insights into this developing story.