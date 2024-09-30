High Court Slams Hydra Demolitions: Questions How Actions Were Taken on Sunday Without Notices (Ld)

Hyderabad: The High Court has voiced severe dissatisfaction regarding the recent demolition activities in Hydra. During a virtual hearing, Commissioner Ranganath faced sharp criticism from the court.

“Explain why demolitions were carried out on Sunday without prior notices. Are you following the law, or merely listening to what the media reports?” the court questioned, emphasizing the need for legal justification behind the demolitions.

The court further demanded, “What is the legality of the demolitions you are undertaking? You appear to be violating the law.” It reminded the Commissioner that they had previously instructed against demolitions on Sundays.

In a stern tone, the court queried the Ameenpur Tehsildar about the basis for these actions, stating, “Did the Collector order these demolitions on a Sunday?”

The court’s displeasure was palpable, with remarks indicating that if those responsible for the demolitions were sent to Chanchalguda or Charlapalli jails, perhaps they would pay more attention to legal orders.

Commissioner Ranganath mentioned that machinery and staff were gathered at the request of the Ameenpur Tehsildar. The court then inquired, “If the Tehsildar asks for machinery and staff to demolish Charminar, will you comply?”

The court raised concerns about whether the government was causing distress to innocent individuals in the name of protecting government property.

With the current trajectory of demolitions in Hydra, the court warned that a stay may be necessary if these practices continue.