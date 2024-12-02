High Risk Category for Packaged Drinking Water: FSSAI Announces Stricter Norms

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has officially reclassified packaged drinking water and mineral water as a “High Risk Food Category,” subjecting these products to mandatory risk-based inspections and third-party audits to ensure adherence to food safety standards.

This decision comes in the wake of the government’s move in October to remove the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification requirement for the packaged water industry, aiming to reduce regulatory burdens on manufacturers. However, the FSSAI’s new guidelines seek to maintain rigorous safety measures.

On November 29, FSSAI issued an official order stating that following the removal of BIS certification mandates, packaged drinking water and mineral water would now be categorized under “High-Risk Food Categories.” This means that manufacturers of these products will be required to undergo annual risk-based inspections to ensure product safety and quality.

The updated regulations also mandate that manufacturers or processors who are no longer required to obtain BIS certification must undergo inspections before being granted a license or registration by FSSAI.

Additionally, all centrally licensed manufacturers, including those dealing in high-risk products like packaged water, will now be required to undergo annual audits by an FSSAI-recognized third-party food safety agency. These audits will assess the manufacturers’ food safety practices and ensure compliance with established standards.

This regulatory shift follows a request from the packaged drinking water industry, which had sought to ease compliance requirements, particularly by eliminating the dual certification process, which previously required both BIS and FSSAI approvals.

While this change simplifies certification for some manufacturers, it raises the bar for ensuring the safety and quality of packaged drinking water, further protecting public health. The new guidelines are set to ensure that packaged water products meet the highest safety standards in the industry.