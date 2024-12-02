Trump Appoints Father of Second Son-in-Law as Middle East Advisor

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed the father of his second daughter Tiffany Trump’s husband, Michael Boulos, to a significant role, following his earlier appointment of his first daughter Ivanka Trump’s father-in-law, Jared Kushner’s father, to an important position.

According to international news agencies, Trump has named his Lebanese-born son-in-law, Massad Boulos, as the Special Advisor for Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs.

Massad Boulos, a prominent businessman, is the father of Tiffany Trump’s husband, Michael Boulos. He is known to be close to the Christian faction allied with Hezbollah, a political and militant group. Due to his Lebanese roots, Massad Boulos also has ties with Hezbollah. He is friends with Suleiman Frangieh, the head of the Christian political party that is allied with Hezbollah.

During Trump’s election campaign, Massad Boulos played a pivotal role in gaining support from Arab and Muslim voters in the U.S. Additionally, the presidency of Lebanon is reserved for Christian candidates, and Frangieh, who is a close associate of Boulos, has long been a presidential contender backed by Hezbollah’s political alliance.

It is worth noting that just the day before, President Trump named his son-in-law Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, as the U.S. Ambassador to France.

This move further highlights Trump’s continued appointment of his family members and their in-laws to key roles within his administration.