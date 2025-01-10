HIL 2024-25: Soorma Hockey Club Eager to Face Hyderabad Toofans Challenge

Soorma Hockey Club’s Performance in Phase 1

Rourkela: Soorma Hockey Club is halfway through phase 1 of the men’s Hockey India League being held at the iconic Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

With four matches played, they are just two points away from joint table toppers – Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers and Tamil Nadu Dragons. Soorma Hockey Club will now look to maintain their stellar performance in the second half of the phase, starting with a match against Hyderabad Toofans on Saturday.

Key Wins for Soorma

Soorma Hockey Club has registered one outright win against Vedanta Kalinga Lancers and secured two penalty shootout victories against Tamil Nadu Dragons and Delhi SG Pipers, earning them seven points so far.

Head Coach Jeroen Baart Reflects on Team’s Performance

Head coach Jeroen Baart praised the team’s resilience, highlighting their ability to fight back in each game despite not always starting at their best. “I’m pretty happy with our endings every time, and I hope we keep getting the points at the end of the game,” Baart shared. He emphasized that the team’s focus for the next few games will be to play a stronger game from the start.

Heroic Performance Against Delhi SG Pipers

In their last match against Delhi SG Pipers, Soorma found themselves trailing by two goals in the final quarter. However, captain Harmanpreet Singh’s two drag flicks brought the team back into the game, and goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch made crucial saves in the penalty shootouts to secure a bonus point for the team.

Focus on Consistency and Hyderabad Toofans Challenge

Baart explained that while the team’s second-half performances have been strong, the focus is to improve consistency from the start. He also mentioned the challenge posed by Hyderabad Toofans, who have secured one win and a penalty shootout victory. With standout players like Tim Brand and Gonzalo Peillat, Soorma is gearing up for a tough match but remains confident in their abilities.

Soorma’s goalkeeper, Vincent Vanasch, and the potential return of Victor Wegnez are key factors for the team’s strategy. Baart stressed the importance of not rushing Wegnez’s return, as he remains a crucial player for Soorma Hockey Club.