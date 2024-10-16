HILIFE Brides Exhibition to be Held in Hyderabad on October 22-24, 2024

Hyderabad: The largest bridal, wedding, fashion, and lifestyle exhibition, HILIFE Brides, is set to showcase its Hyderabad edition from October 22 to 24, 2024, at HICC, Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad.

This highly anticipated event is expected to bring together top models, actresses, fashion enthusiasts, and designers, celebrating bridal fashion just in time for the wedding and festive season.

As one of the premier bridal exhibitions in India, HILIFE Brides will feature an exclusive array of wedding jewellery, bridal dresses, sarees, wedding essentials, fashion, and lifestyle products. Renowned designers, jewellers, and fashion labels from across the country will present their curated collections, making it a one-stop destination for bridal and festive shopping.

The exhibition will offer a diverse selection of designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and more, giving fashion lovers a unique shopping experience. With top wedding designers showcasing their finest work, HILIFE Brides promises to be an unmissable event for anyone preparing for their big day or seeking the latest in bridal trends.

Whether you’re planning a wedding or simply looking for exquisite fashion, HILIFE Brides is the ultimate destination for all your bridal and festive shopping needs.