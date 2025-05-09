Hina Khan Calls for Peace Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Supports Armed Forces

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan, who hails from Kashmir, has taken a heartfelt stand amid the escalating India-Pakistan conflict, calling for peace and de-escalation while strongly supporting the Indian Armed Forces. In a series of Instagram Stories shared on Friday, the TV and film star reacted to recent events following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives

Hina Stands with India, Urges for Calm

In her statement, Hina wrote,

“No one wins in a war. No one. Innocents die on both sides. Praying for the frontliners.”

She emphasized that India had no interest in war but had to retaliate with precision after being provoked.

“We didn’t want war before Pahalgam, we don’t want it now… But our people were killed. Our response was important, precise and non-escalatory.”

Also Read: Flyover Freeze: Technical Glitch in Army Truck Sparks Traffic Jam in Hyderabad

She further added,

“As much as I stand with my country to eradicate terrorism… I also wish and pray for de-escalation 🙏 Jai Hind.”

Context: Operation Sindoor and Pakistani Aerial Attacks

Hina Khan’s message comes a day after India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of targeted airstrikes on terror hideouts in Pakistan and PoK. In response, Pakistan attempted aerial strikes on multiple locations including Jammu civil airport, Samba, and RS Pura, all of which were successfully neutralized by India’s S-400 air defense system.

Celebrities Rally Behind Peace and Army

Hina is not alone in voicing concern. Fellow Kashmiri actors like Aly Goni and comedian Samay Raina also posted emotional messages, backing the armed forces and urging the public to stay united.