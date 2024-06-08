Hindu man who made hateful videos against Hindus while pretending himself as a Muslim was arrested

Ayodhya: In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread outrage, a Hindu youth named Dhirendra Raghav was arrested after a video of him wearing a skullcap and pretending to be a Muslim while abusing Hindu voters in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya went viral on social media.

In the video, Raghav referred to himself as a Muslim man and called Hindus in Ayodhya “two-faced,” claiming that if Rahul Gandhi had come to power, he would have given Muslims reservations. He further stated, “If a leader had built a mosque for us, we would vote for him for the rest of our lives, but you did not vote for Modi despite him having done everything for you.”

The video surfaced amid the backdrop of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) losing in Ayodhya, months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir on the site of the demolished Babri Masjid.

Raghav was arrested by Agra Police on charges of “provoking and breaking religious harmony” and “inciting hate.” This incident has raised serious concerns about attempts to incite communal tensions and manipulate public opinion through deceptive acts.

The authorities are urging the public to maintain peace and harmony while the investigation continues. More details are awaited as the case unfolds.