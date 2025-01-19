Historic Ceasefire Deal: Will Israel’s Release of 1,890 Palestinian Prisoners Bring Lasting Peace?

Cairo: Egypt has confirmed that Israel will release 1,890 Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, marking the first phase of a deal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This agreement, brokered through Egyptian mediation with regional and international partners, is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT) on Sunday, according to a statement from Egypt’s foreign ministry.

Ceasefire Deal Details: Prisoner Exchange and Ceasefire Timeline

Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas will release 33 Israeli detainees in exchange for the release of over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners. The ceasefire, which will last for 42 days, is seen as an initial step towards a broader peace process. The Egyptian foreign ministry emphasized that the mediators are committed to ensuring the full and timely implementation of the agreement’s three phases.

International Support and Humanitarian Aid Urged

Egypt expressed hopes that the ceasefire would mark the beginning of a path towards alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people. The country called on the international community, especially the United States, to support the agreement and work toward a permanent ceasefire. Egypt also urged global efforts to provide critical humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people and to develop an urgent reconstruction plan for Gaza.

Roadmap for Palestinian Statehood

In its statement, Egypt stressed the importance of establishing a roadmap to rebuild trust between Israel and Hamas. This roadmap, it said, should pave the way for renewed negotiations, with a focus on resolving the Palestinian issue through the framework of the two-state solution, in line with international resolutions. The goal is to establish an independent Palestinian state based on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Joint Operations Room to Monitor Agreement

As part of the agreement, Egypt, in collaboration with Qatar and the United States, will establish a joint operations room headquartered in Egypt. This room will oversee the exchange of prisoners, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the movement of individuals after the reopening of the Rafah crossing.

Ceasefire Deal After Months of Conflict

The ceasefire agreement follows months of intense conflict between Hamas and Israel, which began on October 7, 2023, after a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel. The ongoing conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 46,000 Palestinians and widespread destruction in Gaza. The international community has been actively involved in efforts to mediate the situation and bring about a resolution.

