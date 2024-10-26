Historic Exhibit in Hong Kong Features Fossils of Gigantic Dinosaur

Hong Kong: The first fossils of a gigantic dinosaur have been put on display at Hong Kong’s Heritage Discovery Centre. According to a foreign news agency, the fossils, discovered in Hong Kong, likely belong to an enormous dinosaur species.

The remains were found on a small, uninhabited island and have been unveiled for public viewing. This discovery offers new evidence for researchers studying paleoecology in the financial center.

Biologists estimate that these fossils date back to a period between 145 million and 66 million years ago. While further research is required to determine the exact species, it is clear these creatures had very large vertebrae, officials said.

The fossils were discovered on Port Island, located in Hong Kong’s northeastern region, known for its unique red rock formations. Earlier in March this year, experts from Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries, and Conservation Department had indicated that the layered rocks on Port Island could contain fossils.

The Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) in China signed an agreement this week to conduct further research on the discovery. Dr. Michael Pittman, Assistant Professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s School of Life Sciences, noted that China is one of the four key countries for dinosaur fossil research, alongside Argentina, Canada, and the United States.

According to Dr. Pittman, this remarkable find strengthens the knowledge and records on dinosaur research in Hong Kong. He hopes it will inspire more scientific interest and appreciation of nature’s creations, leading to notable scientific outcomes.

A large crowd gathered at the Heritage Discovery Centre in Kowloon Park to catch a glimpse of the fossils. Sixty-six-year-old Chong Gut, present at the event, remarked that the exhibit was astonishing, saying, “I never imagined that dinosaur fossils could exist in Hong Kong.”