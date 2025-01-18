HM Amit Shah to Discuss Disaster Management in Vijayawada Tomorrow

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday to promote a zero-casualty approach in disaster management.

He will interact with senior officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and attend the 20th Foundation Day Celebrations of the NDRF as the Chief Guest.

Key Inaugurations and Projects

During the event, HM Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects worth over Rs 200 crore. He will also unveil three significant facilities:

The Southern Campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM).

The Campus of the 10th Battalion of the NDRF.

The premises of the Regional Response Centre (RRC) in Supaul (9th Battalion).

India’s Zero-Casualty Approach

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has shifted from a relief-centered approach to a zero-casualty approach in disaster management. This strategy aims to minimize casualties during disasters by focusing on preparedness, risk reduction, and resilience.

An official statement highlighted the contributions of NIDM and NDRF under PM Modi’s Vision@2047, emphasizing their roles in capacity building, training, research, documentation, and policy formulation to make India disaster-resilient.

New Integrated Indoor Shooting Range in Hyderabad

HM Shah will also lay the foundation stone for an advanced Integrated Indoor Shooting Range at the National Police Academy (NPA) in Hyderabad. Key features of the facility include:

A 50-meter-long range with 10 firing lanes.

Capability for 10 individuals to practice simultaneously.

All-weather operational capability with state-of-the-art automation and technology.

The facility, costing Rs 27 crore, will adhere to international standards and serve as a unique asset among police organizations in India.

Achievements of the 10th Battalion of NDRF

The 10th Battalion of the NDRF has demonstrated exceptional dedication and professionalism in disaster management. Since its inception, it has participated in over 800 missions, saving more than 15,000 lives and evacuating over one lakh citizens to safety.

PM Modi’s 10-Point Agenda for Disaster Risk Reduction

India’s disaster management policies are guided by PM Modi’s 10-point agenda outlined during the 2016 Asian Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (AMCDRR). One notable initiative is the establishment of the Indian Universities and Institutions Network for Disaster Risk Reduction (IUINDRR-NIDM), which focuses on education, research, and training to build disaster resilience.

Southern Campus of NIDM in Andhra Pradesh

To address the disaster management needs of southern India, the Central Government established the Southern Campus of NIDM in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014.

Since becoming partially operational in May 2023, the campus has conducted over 44 training programs, training more than 2,130 stakeholders in various aspects of disaster management.