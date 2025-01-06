HMPV Cases in India: Third Case Detected in Gujarat

New Delhi: India has reported a third confirmed case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), this time in Gujarat.

The case involves a two-year-old child from Rajasthan, currently residing in the Chandkheda area of Ahmedabad.

Health officials have assured the public that there is no cause for alarm as the child, admitted to a private hospital with symptoms of cold and cough, is now in stable condition.

This development follows two earlier cases reported in Bengaluru, Karnataka, where an eight-month-old boy and a three-month-old girl were diagnosed with HMPV.

Both children had a history of bronchopneumonia, a lung infection affecting the alveoli and bronchi. The girl has since been discharged, and the boy is recovering well.

HMPV: A Known Respiratory Virus

HMPV, first identified in 2001, belongs to the Pneumoviridae family, which also includes Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Common symptoms associated with HMPV infections include:

Cough

Fever

Nasal Congestion

Shortness of Breath

The virus primarily affects children, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals. However, it is not new to India, and health experts have emphasized that HMPV has been circulating globally for years.

Karnataka Health Minister’s Clarification

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao clarified that these are not the first HMPV cases in India. “We cannot call it the first case in the country. The virus already exists here. The individuals may have been tested for this specific virus, and it has been detected—that’s all,” he stated.

He further reassured that the situation does not warrant undue concern, adding that the cases detected in Bengaluru have no history of international travel, reducing the likelihood of an imported strain.

Union Health Ministry’s Response

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reiterated that India is equipped to handle any increase in respiratory illnesses. It also stated that there has been no unusual surge in cases of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the country.

“Both cases in Bengaluru were identified through routine surveillance for respiratory viral pathogens under ICMR’s monitoring efforts,” the ministry noted, adding that ICMR will continue to track HMPV trends throughout the year.

Global Context: HMPV and the China Connection

Globally, cases of HMPV-associated respiratory illnesses have been reported in countries like Malaysia and China. Recent concerns stem from an outbreak in China involving a potentially new variant of the virus.

While the exact strain detected in India is yet to be confirmed, health officials have emphasized the importance of monitoring the situation closely. “The situation in China is different, and it is being closely watched,” said Minister Rao.

Public Advisory: Staying Safe Amid Seasonal Illnesses

Health experts recommend simple precautions to protect against HMPV and other respiratory viruses:

Maintain Good Hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap and water. Avoid Crowded Places: Limit exposure to crowded areas, especially during seasonal outbreaks. Stay Hydrated: Drink warm fluids to soothe symptoms. Seek Medical Advice: Consult a healthcare provider if symptoms persist or worsen.

Government Preparedness

India recently conducted a nationwide preparedness drill to evaluate its readiness to handle respiratory illnesses. The Health Ministry assured that public health interventions would be deployed promptly if needed.