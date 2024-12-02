Honor Killing in Hyderabad: Woman Constable Hacked to Death by Brother in Ibrahimpatnam Over Inter-Caste Marriage

Hyderabad: A woman police constable, Nagamani, was brutally murdered by her brother in what appears to be an honor killing, in Ibrahimpatnam, Ranga Reddy district, on Monday.

According to sources, Nagamani was traveling on her scooter from Raipole to Manneguda when her brother, Paramesh, rammed her scooter with his car as she reached Raipole.

After she fell to the ground, Paramesh attacked her with a machete, inflicting fatal injuries. She died on the spot. Police suspect that the motive behind the murder was Nagamani’s recent inter-caste marriage, which she had entered into against her family’s wishes just a month ago.

Her brother, who strongly opposed the marriage, is believed to have been enraged by her decision. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend Paramesh, who is currently on the run.

Authorities are actively investigating the case, and local police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

The murder has sent shockwaves through the community, with Nagamani’s colleagues and locals expressing grief over her tragic death.