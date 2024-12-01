Crime & Accidents

Popular serial actress commits suicide in Hyderabad

The family members did not disclose the cause of Sobhita's death. The police have shifted Sobhita's body to the hospital for postmortem.

Mohammed Yousuf1 December 2024 - 19:53
Popular serial actress commits suicide
Popular serial actress commits suicide

Kannada television actress Sobhita (32) committed suicide. Sobhita, who lived with her husband in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan at her home.

She was well-known for acting in several Kannada serials. Sobhita’s husband works as a software engineer.

Also Read: Video Shows IndiGo Plane’s Dramatic Landing Attempt Amid Cyclone Fengal’s Fury in Chennai

The family members did not disclose the cause of Sobhita’s death. The police have shifted Sobhita’s body to the hospital for postmortem.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf1 December 2024 - 19:53

Related Articles

Speeding Car in Langer Houz Ends Lives of Pregnant Wife and Husband

Speeding Car in Langer Houz Ends Lives of Pregnant Wife and Husband

1 December 2024 - 11:52
Hyderabad: Mercedes-Benz Crashes into Road Median in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Mercedes-Benz Crashes into Road Median in Banjara Hills

25 November 2024 - 16:44
Bareilly Tragedy: Three Youths Die After Google Maps Leads Them to Unfinished Bridge

Bareilly Tragedy: Three Youths Die After Google Maps Leads Them to Unfinished Bridge

24 November 2024 - 17:01
Teacher Dies by Suicide in Bheemunipatnam After Harassment in the Name of Love

Teacher Dies by Suicide in Bheemunipatnam After Harassment in the Name of Love

24 November 2024 - 14:44
Back to top button