Popular serial actress commits suicide in Hyderabad

Kannada television actress Sobhita (32) committed suicide. Sobhita, who lived with her husband in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan at her home.

She was well-known for acting in several Kannada serials. Sobhita’s husband works as a software engineer.

The family members did not disclose the cause of Sobhita’s death. The police have shifted Sobhita’s body to the hospital for postmortem.