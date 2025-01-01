Horrible Accident in Kannur: School Bus Overturns, Leaving 1 Student Dead and 14 Injured: Video

A tragic school bus accident in Kannur leaves one student dead and 14 others injured after the bus lost control and overturned. The incident occurred near Valakkai Bridge, with CCTV footage capturing the horrifying moment.

A heartbreaking incident unfolded today near Valakkai Bridge in Kannur, as a school bus lost control and overturned, resulting in the death of a Class 5 student and leaving 14 others injured. The tragic road accident, caught on CCTV, occurred when the bus was transporting students’ home from Kurumathur Chinmaya School after school hours.

Details of the Horrific Road Accident

The school bus was navigating a slope near Valakkai when it suddenly lost control, causing it to flip over. The impact of the crash left several students injured, with one young life tragically lost. Authorities have confirmed the death of the Class 5 student, while the 14 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

Also Read: Why did Elon Musk change his X Profile Name to “Kekius Maximus,” and what does it Mean?

The incident was captured on CCTV footage, which shows the school bus veering off the road and tumbling over. This footage has been crucial in the ongoing investigation, which seeks to determine the exact cause of the crash and identify any potential negligence or mechanical failure.

#Kerala : #SchoolBusAccident



A student of Class 5 lost her life, while 14 other #Students were injured, when a school bus lost control and overturned in #Valakkai, #Kannur, the horrific #RoadAccident caught on #CCTV .



The #SchoolBus belonged to Kurumathur Chinmaya School and… pic.twitter.com/zXOfnX6TAI — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 1, 2025

The Role of the School Bus and Driver in the Accident

The school bus, which belonged to Kurumathur Chinmaya School, was returning students to their homes after school hours. While the specific cause of the loss of control is still under investigation, the slope near Valakkai Bridge may have contributed to the bus’s instability. Authorities are analyzing the road and vehicle conditions to assess if they played a role in the crash.

This is a developing story, and more updates will be provided as more information becomes available.