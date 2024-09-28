Hyderabad

House Given to Daughters of Suicide Victim Buchema Located in Buffer Zone, Says Hydra Commissioner A.V. Ranganath

Fouzia Farhana28 September 2024 - 18:22
Hyderabad, Telangana – Hydra Commissioner A.V. Ranganath has confirmed that the house provided to the daughters of Buchema, who recently committed suicide, is situated within the buffer zone.

This revelation comes in the wake of ongoing discussions about housing and the rights of residents in the area affected by demolition drives.

Ranganath emphasized that the authorities are committed to addressing the concerns of families impacted by the developments along the Musi River.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by residents in buffer zones and reiterated the importance of ensuring safe and suitable housing for those affected.

The tragic incident has sparked a broader conversation about mental health, community support, and the need for better provisions for families facing displacement due to urban development projects.

