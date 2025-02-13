‘Housefull 5’ Trailer to Be Attached with Salman Khan-Starrer ‘Sikandar’

Mumbai: The trailer of the much-awaited Bollywood film Housefull 5 will be attached to Salman Khan‘s action-packed movie Sikandar. Sikandar, where Salman plays the role of an assassin, is slated for release this Eid. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently enjoying the success of her recent hit Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Housefull 5, set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025, boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and others.

A Blockbuster Year for Sajid Nadiadwala

Both Sikandar and Housefull 5 are produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The year also marks the 75th anniversary of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, making it even more significant. In addition to Housefull 5, the production house has multiple big releases lined up, including the Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4 and an untitled Vishal Bhardwaj directorial featuring Shahid Kapoor.

Dino Morea Celebrates Birthday on Set

Dino Morea, who is part of the Housefull 5 cast, celebrated his birthday on set. The actor, known for roles in Raaz, Aksar, Jism 2, Rana Naidu, and Tandav, shared his excitement with IANS, saying, “There is no better way to celebrate a birthday than doing what you love. For me, it’s acting, and I am immensely blessed to spend my day doing just that.”

Dino Morea’s Upcoming Projects

In addition to his work in Housefull 5, Morea is also part of the Netflix project The Royals, alongside Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, and Milind Soman. He also has the film Mere Husband Ki Biwi in the pipeline.