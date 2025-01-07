Houthi Military Strike on US Carrier and Israeli Cities Signals Rising Tensions

The Houthi group in Yemen has claimed responsibility for launching a military operation targeting the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea. The attack involved two winged missiles and four drones. In addition, the Houthis announced they had carried out strikes on Israeli sites, including military targets in Tel Aviv and a vital target in Ashkelon.

Houthi Claims and Military Operations

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea stated that the operation was a “qualitative military operation,” aimed at disrupting an American airstrike preparation on Yemen, which the Houthis claim was thwarted by their efforts. The Houthi spokesperson emphasized that the group would continue its military actions in support of Palestinian resistance, stating that these operations will persist until the aggression on Gaza ends, and the siege is lifted.

Houthi Attacks on Israeli Sites

The Houthis reported that their drone strikes targeted two military sites in Tel Aviv and another key target in Ashkelon, Israel, conducted both in the afternoon and the evening. The attacks are part of the Houthis’ broader strategy of supporting Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza-Israel conflict.

US and Israeli Responses

Neither the US military nor the Israeli Defense Forces have commented on the Houthi claims as of now. The Houthi group’s statement coincided with the arrival of UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, in the Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa.

UN Special Envoy Visits Sanaa to Push Peace Process

Hans Grundberg’s visit marks his first trip to Sanaa in over a year and a half, a mission aimed at advancing the stalled peace process in Yemen. The UN envoy called for “concrete and essential actions” by the Houthi group to move the peace talks forward. He also emphasized the need to release arbitrarily detained personnel from the UN, NGOs, and diplomatic missions.

Grundberg’s visit follows a recent meeting in Muscat with the head of the Houthi negotiating delegation, reiterating the importance of tangible measures to facilitate peace talks. The envoy’s trip is particularly significant as it is the first in nearly two years, during which tensions and the detention of international staff have hindered progress in negotiations.

Houthi Group’s Attacks on Israel and Shipping in the Red Sea

Since November 2023, the Houthis have regularly launched rocket and drone attacks targeting Israel, alongside disrupting “Israeli-linked” shipping in the Red Sea. These actions are part of their ongoing campaign to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, escalating in response to the US-led naval coalition’s strikes on Houthi targets in the region.

Also Read: Jeju Air to cut 188 international flights from Busan after deadly crash

Detention of International Personnel

Over the past two years, the Houthis have detained dozens of staff members from UN agencies and international NGOs. The continued detentions have created significant obstacles to the peace process and the work of humanitarian organizations in Yemen.

Conclusion

The Houthi group’s latest military operations highlight the ongoing tension in the region, with increasing attacks on US and Israeli targets. At the same time, international efforts to mediate peace continue, with the UN working to address both the humanitarian crisis and the political deadlock in Yemen.