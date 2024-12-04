How Anmol Bishnoi Became a Wanted Criminal in Baba Siddique’s Assassination Case

Mumbai: The name of Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has surfaced as the chief conspirator in the assassination of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique.

Mumbai Police disclosed this during a court hearing, while seeking custody of eight suspects under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Details of the Case and Police Investigation

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, 66, was fatally shot by three gunmen outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s Bandra East office on October 12. The attack left Siddique with two bullet wounds to his chest. Despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, he succumbed to his injuries.

Mumbai Police have claimed that Anmol Bishnoi, currently detained in a U.S. prison, played a central role in orchestrating the murder. According to investigators, Bishnoi provided financial assistance to the accused and communicated with them through a messaging app.

The police argue that further investigation is necessary to trace the origin and application of these funds. Additionally, they aim to probe the specifics of Bishnoi’s communication with his co-conspirators.

Court Proceedings: Accused Sent to Police Custody

During a special MCOCA court session on Tuesday, Judge A.M. Patil granted police custody of eight suspects, including the alleged shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, until December 7.

Prosecutors emphasized the need for additional interrogation to uncover the extent of the conspiracy and establish connections between Bishnoi and the arrested individuals. They also stressed the importance of gathering digital evidence from communication platforms used during the planning and execution phases.

So far, 26 individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case, and all have been charged under MCOCA. The remaining accused were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

MCOCA Provisions Under Scrutiny

Defense lawyers Roopesh Jaiswal, Ajinkya Mirgal, and Dilip Shukla opposed the police’s request for custody, arguing that the accused had already been in custody for over 40 days. The defense also questioned the applicability of MCOCA provisions, highlighting the lack of prior charges against the accused and insufficient evidence tying them to an organized gang.

However, the court sided with the prosecution, granting police custody for eight of the accused while extending judicial custody for others.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Shinde taken to hospital for check-up

International Dimension: Anmol Bishnoi’s Role

Anmol Bishnoi, who is listed as a wanted accused in this case, was detained in the U.S. earlier this year. Authorities are working on establishing his involvement and extraditing him to India for further questioning. Another suspect, Shubham Lonkar, also remains at large.

Baba Siddique’s Murder: A High-Profile Case

The murder of Baba Siddique, a prominent political figure and former Maharashtra minister, has shocked the political and social landscape of Mumbai. Siddique’s death has drawn widespread condemnation and highlighted the growing influence of organized crime in the region.

Implications and Next Steps

The invocation of MCOCA reflects the seriousness of the case and the state’s determination to curb organized crime. The focus remains on unraveling the conspiracy, tracing the financial and digital trails, and apprehending remaining suspects.

Conclusion

As the investigation progresses, the role of Anmol Bishnoi as a central figure in the plot underscores the growing nexus between international fugitives and local criminal activities. This high-profile case will likely set a precedent for tackling organized crime in India.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.