HPRC Dominates Interstate Arena Polo Championship 2024

Hyderabad: The Interstate Arena Polo Championship 2024 was held at the HPRC Sports Arena on the outskirts of Aziznagar, Moinabad Mandal, on June 22, 2024. In an intense showdown, the HPRC A-Team triumphed over the Chennai A-Team with a close score of 6-5.

The match saw a thrilling progression with HPRC A-Team leading the 1st chukker 2-1, tying the 2nd chukker 1-2, and finally securing victory in the 3rd chukker with a score of 3-2. Vishal Kunwar Singh and Shabaz Ahmed were standout players for the HPRC A-Team, each scoring 2 goals. Sanad Ahmed from the Chennai A-Team also delivered a notable performance with 2 goals.

In another riveting match, the HPRC B-Team defeated the Chennai B-Team with a score of 7-4. The B-Team led the 1st chukker 3-0, narrowly lost the 2nd chukker 2-3, but came back strong in the 3rd chukker with a score of 2-1.

The victorious HPRC A-Team was celebrated by Sri R. Chaitania Kumar, HPRC President, and Sri Kunwar Sai Vijender Singh, HPRC Vice President, during the awards ceremony. They were joined by Reaz Ahmed, the administrative secretary, to honor both the winning and runner-up teams of the championship.