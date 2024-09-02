HPRC Intercity Arena Polo Championship – 2024 Concludes with Thrilling Tie

Hyderabad: The HPRC Intercity Arena Polo Championship – 2024, held at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) in Aziznagar, Moinabad, on September 1, 2024, ended in a spectacular fashion.

Organized by HPRC, the tournament saw Rajasthan Polo Club (Jaipur) and Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) crowned joint winners after an intense final match.

Both teams scored a total of 14 goals each in the final match, the highest number of goals scored by any teams in the tournament, securing their shared victory. The final score between Rajasthan Polo Club (RPC) and HPRC stood at 14-14 after three chukkers:

1st Chukker : RPC 02 – HPRC 05

2nd Chukker : RPC 08 – HPRC 03

3rd Chukker: RPC 04 – HPRC 06

The Chandigarh Polo Club secured third place in the tournament.

Best Players of the Tournament:

Kunwar Vishal Singh of Rajasthan Polo Club (Jaipur) was named one of the Best Players of the tournament.

Arsalan Khan and Mohd Nayeemuddin of HPRC were also recognized for their outstanding performances.

The event was graced by notable figures such as Sri Kumbham Srinivas Reddy, State Convenor TPCC – Media & Communications; Sri R. Chaitania Kumar, President of HPRC; Sri Kunwar Sai Vijender Singh, Vice President of HPRC; and Reaz Ahmed, Secretary of HPRC, who celebrated alongside the joint winners.

The tournament showcased exceptional polo skills and sportsmanship, making it a memorable event for all participants and spectators.