Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 13-Year-Old Bought in IPL Mega Auction?

Jeddah: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 13-year-old cricket sensation from Bihar, has set the cricketing world abuzz after being picked by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.10 crore during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Vaibhav has quickly become a headline sensation, the youngest player to be selected in an IPL auction.

A Journey of Talent and Dedication

Born in 2011, Vaibhav’s cricketing talent became apparent when he started playing at the tender age of 4. Encouraged by his father, Sanjeev, who built a small practice area in their backyard, Vaibhav honed his skills early. By 9, he was enrolled in a cricket academy in Samastipur, where he outshone players much older than him.

At just 12 years old, Vaibhav represented Bihar in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, scoring over 400 runs in five matches, a feat that garnered national attention. He followed this up with a blistering century against the Australian U-19 team in a youth Test in Chennai, solidifying his reputation as a rising star.

Record-Breaking Achievements

Vaibhav became the youngest Indian to debut in first-class cricket at 12 years and 284 days during Bihar’s Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai in January 2024. He also made his mark in the U-19 circuit, representing India B in a quadrangular series and playing against teams like Bangladesh and England U-19.

His selection for the Rajasthan Royals at such a young age is a testament to his extraordinary potential and dedication to the game.

Future Prospects

Vaibhav’s inclusion in the IPL sets a record and positions him as a future star of Indian cricket. His remarkable journey has captured the imagination of cricket fans worldwide, with many eagerly awaiting his debut on the IPL stage.

A New Chapter in Cricketing History

As the youngest player in IPL auction history, Vaibhav Suryavanshi represents the bright future of Indian cricket. With his exceptional talent, determination, and ability to perform under pressure, the cricketing world is watching closely as this prodigy embarks on what promises to be a legendary career.

The buzz surrounding Vaibhav is a reminder of how the IPL continues to be a platform for discovering and nurturing young talent, setting the stage for them to shine on the world stage.