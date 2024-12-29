Hundreds of Youth Join Congress Party, Welcomed by Osman Bin Mohammed Al-Hajiri

Hyderabad: A significant number of youth from the Gaddi Malakpet division, under the leadership of Guddi Malkapur Division President Sri Durga Prasad, joined the Congress Party. The event was led by Mr. Osman Bin Mohammed Al-Hajiri, the in-charge and sitting MLA of the Karwan constituency.

Key Highlights:

Joining the Congress Party: Hundreds of youth from the Gaddi Malakpet division, including Lakshman, Srinivas, Imam, Naresh, Abdul Jabbar, Natraj, Raju, Durga, and Yadagiri, visited the Congress Party office in Karwan to meet Mr. Osman Bin Mohammed Al-Hajiri. They were formally welcomed into the Congress Party as Mr. Al-Hajiri presented them with the party’s scarf. Address by Osman Bin Mohammed Al-Hajiri: In his speech, Mr. Al-Hajiri described youth as the backbone of the nation. He emphasized that a country prospers when its youth remain active and aware, while negligence among them can lead to a nation’s downfall. He also reminded the new members of the Congress Party’s historic struggle for India’s independence, where countless Muslims, Hindus, and others sacrificed their lives. Nation-Building by the Congress Party: Mr. Al-Hajiri highlighted how, after achieving independence, the Congress Party worked to unite the country and establish India among the world’s most powerful and economically developed nations. Criticism of Opportunistic Politicians: He criticized opportunistic politicians who exploit religious sentiments to gain votes, despite having no role in the independence struggle. He accused them of prioritizing their capitalist allies over public welfare, which has caused significant economic setbacks for the nation. Concerns About the Current Situation: Mr. Al-Hajiri expressed concern over the increasing disrespect for key architects of the Indian Constitution, such as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. He also raised issues regarding growing threats to the Constitution and the frequent attacks and humiliation faced by Dalits, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Muslim minorities. Role of Rahul Gandhi: He praised Rahul Gandhi for his efforts to unite the nation through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which restored public confidence. He acknowledged Gandhi’s leadership in bringing democratic forces together to fight for justice. The Establishment of Congress Rule in Telangana: Mr. Al-Hajiri credited the establishment of Congress governance in Telangana to the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and the collective efforts of Telangana’s people. He emphasized that the Congress government in Telangana is committed to public welfare, justice, and inclusive development. Call to Strengthen Congress: He called upon Muslims, Dalits, SCs, STs, OBCs, and other communities to strengthen the Congress Party by joining in large numbers and supporting Rahul Gandhi’s vision for a united and progressive India.

Conclusion:

This event reflects the growing support for the Congress Party and its mission to unite people, particularly focusing on empowering the youth and marginalized communities.

Senior Congress leader Srinivas, along with Youth Congress leaders Abdullah Bin Usman Al-Hajiri, Santosh Goud, and Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajiri, also attended the occasion.