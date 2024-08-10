Hybiz TV Food Awards 2024: Trophy and Poster Launched for 3rd Edition

Hyderabad: The announcement for the 3rd edition of the Hybiz TV Food Awards was held at the Mercure hotel in Irram Manzil. Mr. Chandrashekhara Reddy P, Sr. VP Sales & Mktg – Gemini Edibles & Fats India), Ramakrishna Reddy, Operations Head, Janaki Fresh Chicken by Vimala Feeds, Mr. Durga Prasad, Director- Sri Chakra Milk, Mr. Sundeep Adivishnu – Sr. VP – Mold-Tech Packaging Limited, along with Mr. M. Rajgopal, Managing Director of Hybiz TV & Telugu Now and Dr Sandhya Rani, Managing Director-Hybiz TV LLP participated in the unveiling of the 3rd Edition Food Awards trophy and poster.

The 3rd Edition of the Hybiz TV Food Awards will be held on 24th August 2024 at Hotel Taj Deccan, Hyderabad. Hon’ble Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Govt. of India, Shri G. Kishan Reddy Garu, will grace the event as the Chief Guest.

Hybiz TV is recognizing legends who have been instrumental in elevating Hyderabad’s standing on the culinary map. Individuals, hoteliers, restaurants, juice outlets, bakeries, mandi establishments etc., and brands providing exceptional services in the hospitality sector will receive rare recognition, appreciating their hard work.

Highlighting the food business and potentially winning an award can be an excellent way to promote a business, boost sales, and explore new markets.

Following years of success in awarding achievers in Media, Women Leadership, Healthcare, Tea Making, and Ice Cream Tasting, we have once again decided to benchmark achievements in the Food industry sector to encourage professionals in each category.

After the tremendous success of the last two years’ Food Awards, Hybiz TV is excited to announce the 3rd consecutive edition of the Hybiz TV Food Awards 2024, with more than 50+ award categories.

The Chief Guest for the event will be Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Hon’ble Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Govt. of India.

The last date for nominations is 18th August 2024. Therefore, those working in the food industry are encouraged to step up, nominate themselves, and engage actively by signing up. Award recipients will be judged across multiple categories by an eminent panel of jury members.