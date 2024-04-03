Hyd: Major fire breaks out in plastic warehouse in Telangana

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in the Vimal Plastic Industry located in Saibaba Nagar, Mylardevpally, Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday morning.

Upon receiving the information, two fire tenders rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames. Thick smoke enveloped the surrounding areas of the plastic industry.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined by the police.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway, as stated by the police.

In another incident, a major fire occurred in the penaoil godown situated in RTC Colony, within the Katedan Industrial area of Medchal Malkajgiri district, this morning.

Upon receiving the alert, fire tenders promptly arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the flames.

Local residents were alarmed by the loud noise emanating from the oil warehouse as the fire broke out.

Similarly, a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.