Hyd: Shiv Sena celebrates prospective victory in Maharashtra assembly elections

Hyderabad: The Shiv Sena (Shinde group), buoyed by favourable trends in the Maharashtra Assembly election results, erupted in celebrations on Saturday.

Telangana Shiv Sena President Sinkaru Shivaji led the festivities at the party’s state office, expressing confidence in the Mahayuti alliance’s decisive victory.

Speaking to party workers, Shivaji declared that the Mahayuti alliance is set to secure more than 200 seats and form the government. “The results are a testament to the faith people have in the leadership of Eknath Shinde, who has brought dignity and respect to the Chief Minister’s office,” he said.

Praising Shinde, Shivaji highlighted his humble beginnings and his work for marginalized communities, emphasising that Shinde will serve as Chief Minister for another five years. He added, “Shinde is the true representative of the common man, and under his leadership, Maharashtra will see transformative governance.”

Shivaji also took a dig at the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, predicting a complete rout of the Congress Party in the state. “The people of Maharashtra gave a fitting reply to Maha Vikas Aghadi” ” he remarked.

The Telangana Shiv Sena State Office will host a meeting of key party workers later today to discuss the election results and plans. Celebrations have been planned at the office following the official announcement of the results.

Shivaji also reiterated the alliance’s commitment to public welfare, mentioning a proposal to provide Rs 1,500 per month to every woman aged 21 to 60 in Maharashtra. “With the blessings of the people, Shinde will take the oath as Chief Minister for the second time, ushering in a new era of development and Hindutva pride,” he added.